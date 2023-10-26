NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood and platelets ahead of the holiday season.

According to the American Red Cross, they are experiencing a national blood shortage. The Red Cross’s blood supply has fallen about 25% since early August, according to their website.

Hospitals need this blood supply to begin stocking their shelves for the holiday season, according to the Red Cross. They’re asking for all types of blood, especially type O.

Anyone interested in donating can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank you, the Red Cross announced that those who donate blood and platelets between Nov. 10 and Nov. 30 will get an exclusive pair of socks designed with the movie “Elf” and Red Cross.

For more details on this exclusive offer, visit the Red Cross website here.