American Red Cross urging the healthy to donate blood despite coronavirus outbreak fears

(WTNH) — The American Red Cross is urging the healthy to donate blood amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say the fear of the virus along with the cold and flu season can negatively impact blood supply for patients in need.

“As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services

People can make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

