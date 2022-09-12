(WTNH) – September 11 has come and gone, but on Monday, September 12, Americans nationwide continue to remember those who died on 9/11. Several observances were held in Connecticut to honor those lives.

You can ask just about anyone, and they can tell you where they were and what they were doing when 9/11 occurred.

That was the scene 21 years ago when terrorists struck the Twin Towers in New York City. What started out as a sunny day quickly descended into a dark and cloudy moment in our nation’s history.

At the St. Bernadette Church in New Haven on Sunday, people paused to remember those men and women who died in the tragic attacks. They also reflect on the brave first responders who rushed into the towers to save others but never came out.

As for those who survived the terrorist attacks, many became ill from various substances while working at what became known as “ground zero”. It is an epic impact on our country that is still strongly felt by many.

“It’s sad, but that’s why I’m here to remember that, time never goes by, it goes by, but you always keep the memories,” said retired New Haven police officer Lt. Gene Harris. “No matter where you were you’ll always remember where you were that day and the impact it had on your life. A lot of friends a lot of remembrances, I came here to pay my respects.”

“In the Knights of Columbus they were 245 lost in the tragedy in New York, so it’s very important, these are people that go out and they put their lives on the line every day of the year, so we respect that,” said a member of the District Marshall Knights of Columbus, Christopher Randall.

Another mass to honor first responders was held in Waterbury. News 8 will recap that event, and ones at other locations, as well.