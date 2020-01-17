Americares expected to give an update on relief efforts in Puerto Rico, President Trump approves disaster declaration

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford-based Americares is expected to give an update on relief efforts in Puerto Rico on Friday.

The island has been devastated by a series of powerful earthquakes over the last couple weeks. Americares has teams stationed across Puerto Rico to offer mental health services to survivors.

Meanwhile, President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico following those devastating earthquakes. That declaration is now makes funding available for people affected by the quakes.

The money will go to help with housing, home repairs and other programs as recovery efforts continue. Many people are still without power and damage is widespread.