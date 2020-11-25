Amtrak ridership down 80 percent despite holiday season

(WTNH) — This is usually the busiest week of the year for Amtrak, but ridership is down 80 percent due to the pandemic.

In any case, the rail line has taken steps to keep riders safe from COVID-19. Masks are required on board and in stations. Social distancing measures are being followed.

Amtrak says it also has sophisticated air filtration and contactless amenities.

“We’re making everything as contact-free as possible. We’re encouraging everyone to use our app because you can do everything on your phone and not worry about touching anything,” Jason Abrams, Amtrak spokesperson.

Bookings on trains are being limited to allow for more physical distancing. You can see how full a train is when you book.