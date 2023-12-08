HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Andrea Bocelli show scheduled for Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford has been postponed until next year due to health concerns, according to Bocelli.

The show will now take place as a part of Andrea Bocelli’s Valentines Tour in February 2024. The new date for the scheduled show will be announced next week.

Andrea Bocelli shared the following statement citing health concerns as the reason for the postponement.

“The voice is a gift that I have received, it is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty – and an honor, and a grace – to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it. For this reason, as long as I am given the strength, I will continue to travel and sing. For this reason, especially on tour, I preserve it with the rigor of an athlete, aware of the privilege and responsibility that I perceive, respecting the public first and foremost, but also the large quantity of people and professionalism that are involved, and thanks to which it takes life a concert. It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it has happened and I have to accept it. I am truly sorry, first of all for each of those who have once again granted me their kindness. Looking forward to seeing all my dear friends in Hartford, CT in February.”

For ticket information, you can head to the Xl Center’s website, by clicking here.