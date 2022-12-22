PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A rare, original drawing of Queen Elizabeth II by Andy Warhol will be up for auction in Connecticut.

The authentic piece, which was discovered under a pile of frames and decorative art in the back room of an estate sale nine years ago, will be available at the Nest Egg Auctions’ Gala New Years Auction in Plantsville on December 31 for the first time.

The drawing, which likely dates back to the ’70s or ’80s, is executed in red crayon on brown craft paper. It depicts Queen Elizabeth II in a profile view, adapted from the 1966 portrait of the Queen in a photograph by John Hedgecoe.

Warhol used bold, red lines to render the Queen and her jewels, as well as shading for her hair, rendered by squiggles to add depth. This drawing of Queen Elizabeth II was a part of his larger, sixteen serigraphs set entitled Reigning Queens 1985, which included four images of the Queen.

Photos courtesy Nest Egg Auctions

Nest Egg Auctioner Ryan Rechlin called the piece “a major example of Warhol’s work,” noting that the auction provides “a unique opportunity to own an evocative work by perhaps the 20th century’s most famed artist.”

“Even in this simplified, cleverly abbreviated form, there’s no mistaking the Queen and Warhol’s genius immediately,” Brechlin said. “Unlike one of his serigraphs, however, this is a one of a kind item.”

The drawing’s authenticity has been verified with two Warhol Estate stamps.

