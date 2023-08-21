NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brown sharks have been chomping away in Long Island Sound, according to anglers in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is asking anyone who reeled in half a fish on Long Island Sound to send in a photograph.

According to DEEP, there have been multiple reported incidents of brown sharks attacking striped bass as they struggle against fishing lines.

Reel Cast Charters out of Old Saybrook provided video to News 8 of a brown shark biting a striped bass in half.

Mike Roy, the founder of Reel Cast Charter said anglers have been seeing the sharks at the eastern end of Long Island Sound. Roy said the sharks are becoming a nuisance because they are scaring away fish.



“Pretty much seven days a week, we’ll either have a fish bit in half or we’ll accidentally hook a shark which will eat one of our baits as we’re striper fishing or we’ll just see one,” Roy said.



Roy said most of the sharks they see are less than a hundred feet from shore and in less than 20 feet of water.