Anniversary of great flood of 1955 on Monday

(WTNH) — It was one of the worst natural disasters in Connecticut’s history. This Monday marks the 64th anniversary of the great flood of 1955.

Naugatuck was one of the towns hit hard on August 19th, 1955.

The great flood caused $200 million in damage across connecticut. 87 people were killed.

Mayor Hess took News 8 to his old home where he jumped out of a window on the second level when he was 7-years-old. He landed into a rowboat that was there to evacuate families.

Watch the video above for more.

