WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials and victims’ loved ones gathered on Thursday in Westport to remember those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We mourn the loss of thousands of innocents who died on that tragic day, we salute the courage of the hundreds of first responders who ran to that building, and hundreds lost their lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Connecticut’s ceremony is purposely held before the anniversary in order to accommodate victims’ families and friends who may attend other memorials.

“I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor their family members,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. “We so admire your perseverance, strength and tenacity. We lost our friends, our teachers, our coaches — the people who enriched out communities.”

The ceremony ends with white roses being placed at the 9/11 Living Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park, where the names of the 161 victims with Connecticut ties are engraved. The park served as a staging area for relief efforts following the attacks.

