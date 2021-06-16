Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut starts Wednesday

(WTNH) — The 35th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut kicks off Wednesday.

More than 1,500 law enforcement officers are expected to participate in the event that runs until Friday. Officers from municipal departments, correction facilities, military police and other areas will run through their town and pass the Torch with its “Flame of Hope” at each town line.

The Torch Run aims to promote awareness of Special Olympics, support for the organization’s year-round sports and health programs and inspire inclusion for people of all abilities across the state.

The run will end with the traditional Final Leg that will take place during the Opening Ceremony for the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Sports Series at Fairfield University on Friday.

All are invited to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Torch Run and support Special Olympics athletes by participating in the Champions Challenge 5K Run/Walk. To see photos and videos from the event, follow Special Olympics Connecticut and the Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

See the list below for links to each day’s schedule:

DAY ONE – Wednesday, June 16

Leg 1 – Old Lyme to Ledyard

Leg 2 – Putnam to Ledyard

DAY TWO – Thursday, June 17

Leg 3 – North Branford to Wethersfield

Leg 4 – Windham to Bloomfield

Leg 4a – Enfield to Glastonbury

Leg 5 – Plymouth to West Hartford

Leg 6 – Naugatuck to West Hartford

Leg 7 – Hamden to Newington

DAY THREE – Friday, June 18

Leg 8 – Clinton to Fairfield

Leg 9 – New Milford to Bethany

Leg 9a – Ridgefield and Wilton

Leg 9b – New Haven to Monroe

Leg 10 – Greenwich to Fairfield

FINAL LEG – at Fairfield University