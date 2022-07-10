PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Fifteen years after the murders of a Cheshire mother and her two daughters a foundation established in their memories continues to raise money for others through an annual 5K road race.

Over $4.5 million has been raised by the Petit Family Foundation over the years and donated not just to programs and projects in Connecticut but also across the country.

Today’s Petit Family 5K Road Race begins at 9 a.m. and ends at Plainville High School.

On July 23, 2007 Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, 17-year-old Haley and 11-year-old Michaela were killed in their Cheshire home.

The lone survivor of the incident, Dr. William Petit, became a state legislator who just announced this year that he will not seek re-election.

Steven Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky are now serving live sentences in different Pennsylvania prisons for their murders.

The two were originally on death row until the Connecticut legislature repealed the death penalty in 2012 and the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the 11 inmate’s on Connecticut’s death row prior to the appeal be taken off death row and given life sentences.