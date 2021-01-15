Ansonia PD release age-enhanced photo of missing Vanessa Morales

Connecticut

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, the Ansonia Police Department released an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa Morales, the child who has been missing since the end of 2019.

With the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ansonia PD released an age-enhanced photograph of Vanessa Morales. Vanessa has been missing since Dec. 2, 2019.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 1-years-old. She is now almost two and half-years-old.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-735-1885. Tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at this link.

