Ansonia police: 19-year-old man shot in foot near Clarkson Street area

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia officers are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning and has left one person injured.

Police say that at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Ansonia officers received several calls reporting gunshots in the area of Wakelee Avenue and Clarkson Street.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a 19-year-old man from New Haven at the corner of Clarkson Street and Holbrook Street. Police say the man had been shot once in the foot.

The victim did not provide any information on the shooting and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

