(WTNH) — Some disturbing statistics on extremist, white supremacist, and anti-semitic incidents in the state have been released.

A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows there were 58 reported cases in 2019. That’s up from the year before. Among them, alt-right groups distributing propaganda — swastikas found at schools and bomb threats against a synagogue. The ADL says they’re working to educate students, communities and law enforcement to stop the hate crimes.