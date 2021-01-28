Application deadline to be a CT State Police Trooper ends Friday

Conn. (WTNH) — Do you want to be a Connecticut State Police Trooper? Now’s the time to apply, and this application process round is about to run out.

The application process is currently open, but the deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 28.

The selection process is broken up into six stages, including the physical fitness assessment and the medical evaluation. They’re looking for people with a passion for service and a commitment to the community.

Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz of Connecticut State Police explained, “There are so many positives to becoming a State Trooper. One: you get to help your community out, you get to do a lot of positive things. Oftentimes our job comes with a lot of negative things, responding to negative calls, negative situations, but there is so many more positive things that we do that aren’t reported, that are not on the news that people really don’t know about.”

If you’re interested in applying, go to beaconnecticuttrooper.com to fill out an application.