(WTNH) – Eligible families in Connecticut can begin applying for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate on Wednesday.

Gov. Lamont announced that the application period for the tax rebate is now open. So, many are asking who is eligible?

You must be a Connecticut resident to apply and have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years of age or older.

You must also meet certain income thresholds, according to state policy.

The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that Gov. Lamont signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

In order to get the cashback, however, certain income guidelines must be met.

For example, if you are single or married and filing separately, your household income threshold must be $100,000 or less. Or, if you are the head of a household your income threshold must be $160,000 or less.

And, if you are married and filing together, the income threshold must be $200,000 or less.

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Anyone interested in seeking a rebate must apply to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. To apply, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

The application period will close on July 31, 2022, according to state officials.