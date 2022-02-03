Applications for marijuana licensing begin in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The State Department of Consumer Protection will begin accepting applications from people who would like to obtain cannabis establishment licensing beginning Thursday morning.

People can begin applying for marijuana licensing for two types of businesses: retailer and disproportionately impacted area cultivators. The phrase “disproportionately impacted” refers to the social equity piece.

When recreational marijuana passed in the legislature, it came with a whole heaping of social equity. There are a lot of factors to determine who gets a license at the Department of Consumer Protection and the DCP says it will make the same number of licenses available to social equity.

The war on drugs that has been going on for decades disproportionately impacted poor and minority communities. Since those communities got hurt the most, the social equity component is that those communities should then benefit the most from the business of legally selling marijuana. Individuals in those communities will get preference. The Department of Consumer Protection is expecting so many applicants that there will have to be a lottery to decide who gets them.

“There are several pathways in which people can apply for these licenses, some will be applied directly to the lottery. Others will be applying directly to open a cannabis establishment,” said Andrea Comer/Deputy Commissioner Dept. of Consumer Protection, Chair Social Equity Council.

The other types of licensing categories that will become available in the coming weeks are micro-cultivators, a delivery service, and product manufacturers. There will be six general retail licenses available and six social equity licenses.

According to the DCP, because there are two types of licenses anyone who is interested can apply.