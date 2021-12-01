Applications now being accepted for CT paid family leave program

Conn. (WTNH) — Money that comes out of your paycheck for the state’s paid family medical leave is now accessible.

Workers can get up to two weeks of income replacement for the time off to care for themselves or a loved one.

Lawmakers held a press conference in New Haven Wednesday afternoon outside Claire’s Corner Copia to announce the application process is now open. As of that morning, 457 people had called the hotline and 183 people had filed applications for paid time off.

“If you have accumulated a lot of time off, your employer can either ask you to or require you to use some of that time to cover part or all of the time you are away, but they are required to allow you to keep two weeks of your paid time off,” said Andrea Barton Reeves, CEO of Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority.

“Small businesses like me who always try to do the right thing… it’s difficult to pay people for staying at home when they need to. We’ve done it, but it’s really hard. Now it’s not going to be as difficult,” said Claire Criscuolo, owner of Claire’s Corner Copia.

More than 123,000 businesses have registered with the state. The fund has $410 million made up of worker contributions.

The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will pay benefits by issuing a debit card or direct deposit to the worker’s bank account.

Applications can be submitted through its website here, or via email, fax, phone, or mail. The toll-free application hotline is (877) 499-8606.