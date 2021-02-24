Apply now for hundreds of seasonal jobs with CT DEEP

Conn. (WTNH) — Help is wanted for our state parks. They are urging folks to apply now for hundreds of seasonal jobs.

The job listings run the gambit from fish stocking to security and everything in between.

Imagine reporting to beautiful Hammonaset State Park every day in the summer and getting paid to do it? That’s where the majority of the jobs are listed.

But the folks over at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say the jobs are spread out across many of the state parks.

Work starts in May and June, but they urge you to apply now. They’re looking for lifeguards, interpretive guides, and park rangers, among other things.



Mason Trumble, the deputy commissioner of CT DEEP told News 8, “We know it’s going to be a busy one this year with the amount of folks looking to get outside in the middle of the pandemic. So we’re trying to prepare ahead as far as advance as we can so we’re encouraging folks to apply now for the best summer of your life.”



Now, once again, most of these jobs are seasonal, but Trumble says most of their full-time staff now started as seasonal workers. So it may be a great way to get some money and build connections.

How to apply and for more info: https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Human-Resources/Employment/Job-Opportunities