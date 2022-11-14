STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Applications to any school within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system will be free on Tuesday.

This includes applications to the University of Connecticut, Southern Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University, Central Connecticut State University, and more!

You can view a full list of Connecticut schools that fall under this category and could be applied to for free on Nov. 15.

Application fees for high school students will be waived on Nov. 15 for potential Huskies, along with other institutions within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

In total, 18 schools will waive application fees.

This is the second year for Fee-Free Application Day, which began last year.

Fee-Free Application Day applies to high school students from Connecticut, at any income level, who submit their materials on Nov. 15.

UConn’s undergraduate application fee is normally $80.

The fee is waived year-round for those who are orphans or wards of the state, qualify for SAT/ACT fee waives, if they qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch or if they receive public assistance.