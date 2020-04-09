Archbishop urges CT Catholics to celebrate Easter virtually

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Church services may be essential in some states but here in Connecticut, Catholics are urged to celebrate virtually this year.

It will be a virtual Easter for Connecticut Catholics. The Archbishop in Hartford says Covid-19 has placed our mortality at the forefront of our minds, driving home the true meaning of the Easter holiday.

“Maybe you could say in a way this is a more intense celebration of the mystery of Good Friday and Easter,” said Archbishop Leonard Blair.

From Passover Wednesday night to upcoming Easter Sunday, this socially distant Holy Week stands in stark contract to bustling Masses of Easter’s past.

“Our world right now and all of us in Connecticut are living it. We’re face to face with our mortality,” said Blair.

With Covid-19 is ravaging Connecticut communities, Archbishop Leonard Blair of Hartford says that Connecticut Catholics are obligated to do what that can to prevent further spread of coronavirus. That means staying apart this Easter.

“Maybe sometimes we take for granted the usual celebrations that we have and we’ll appreciate them all the more when we’re not able to do them as always,” said Blair.

The Archdiocese of Hartford has broadcast celebrations all week and will do the same this Easter Sunday. And while you may not be able to gather with extended family, Archbishop Blair hopes you do your best to observe the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ from home.

“I would encourage them very much to participate by means of the web or television in services of Holy Week and Easter,” said Blair.

But coronavirus has taken a toll on parishes across Connecticut.

“We’re just doing our best as everybody is to cope with what’s out there,” said Blair.

And if there’s one biblical virtue you can carry in your heart amid the pandemic.

“The Italian word coraggio. You know, to have courage. To put our trust in God to do all that we can humanly to face this great problem,” said Blair.

Regardless of what happens around us, Archbishop Blair says the message of Easter remains.

“Whatever happens to us we are always in the palm of God’s hand,” said Blair.

And the Archbishop encourages Catholics to not forget about supporting their local churches during this time.