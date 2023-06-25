HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford will announce a new archbishop on Monday, multiple sources have confirmed to News 8.

Bishop Christopher Coyne, of the Diocese of Burlington, Vermont, is expected to replace Archbishop Leonard Blair.

Blair, who is 74 and approaching retirement age, has been the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Hartford since 2013.

Coyne, who is 65, was ordained to the priesthood in the Archdiocese of Boston in June 1986. His offices have included serving as a pastor in Newton and Westwood, Massachusetts. He has also been a bishop for the southern region of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Coyne has experience being in front of a camera, as well. He was nominated for a regional Emmy in 2022 for the tv series “Sacred Space” on CatholicTV, according to his bio. He was also the winner of the Telly and People’s Telly Award for “Everything You Wanted to Know About Catholic Liturgy.”