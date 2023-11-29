NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The northeastern part of the U.S. isn’t feeling the love, according to data from Spotify.

The annual Spotify Wrapped dropped for users on Wednesday, bringing people together for the yearly tradition of sharing their favorites — or cringing at their guilty pleasures.

A new feature this year includes what a user’s “Sound Town” is, which takes regional preferences into account to share which area of the world their tastes align with.

While Spotify’s “Wrapped Mapped” doesn’t show state-by-state rankings, its regional lists give some insight into what songs top Connecticut user’s accounts.

Did you have a rough year? New York regional results are mostly breakup songs.

Here are the top five songs in New York, according to Spotify.

“Kill Bill” by SZA “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

Overall, Taylor Swift was Spotify’s top global artist for the year, with more than 26.1 billion streams. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was the most streamed song of the year.

The annual report takes data from January through November, excluding December so that Christmas music doesn’t disrupt the rankings.