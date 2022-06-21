WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Music and hope are joining forces on Saturday as the Are You Dense Music Fest will kick-off, benefiting the education of dense breast tissue and its risk factors.

The 13th annual Are You Dense Music Fest is heading to Waterbury’s Palace Theater on Saturday, June 25 and will feature a headlining performance by The Hollywood All Stars. Fronted by Grammy nominated songwriter, producer, and keyboardist Steve Gaspár, the supergroup is ready to bring funk to Connecticut.

Alongside the former Epic/CBS recording artist Gaspár on the organ and piano, music fans can expect to see some big-name features, including guitarist Andy Abel, Eddie Torres on percussion, Scott Spray on bass, Tony Citron on drums, and vocals by Jay Stollman.

Alongside a performance, The Uptown Horns’s original members Arno Hecht, Crispin Cioe, Bob Funk, and Larry Etkin will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame as a part of the 2022 class of inductees.

Proceeds of the event will benefit Are You Dense Inc., an organization dedicated to educating the public on the impact of dense breast tissue on missed, delayed, and later stage breast cancer, in hopes to increase survival of the disease.

Catch the show on June 25 at 7:15 p.m. For tickets and more information on the festival, visit Palace Theater’s website.