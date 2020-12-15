Are you snowstorm ready? Tips for safe driving if you must go out during this week’s storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The prep for this week’s winter weather starts now. Not just for public works across the state, but there are also things you need to check for on your own vehicle to make sure you are snowstorm ready.

“There’s a lot going on we have to figure out a lot of things when we’re going to do a parking ban if we’re gonna do a parking ban, checking all of our trucks and equipment-making some final repairs,” said Mike Looney from the Hartford Dept. of Public Works.

Hartford’s salt trucks will go out as early as Tuesday afternoon, They have just over 200 miles of city roads to cover ahead of the storm.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen snow like this. Remember these tips straight from AAA:

Drive slowly — Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads

Take it Easy – Brake early as you approach intersections

Get a Grip – Check the tread on your tires and fill your tires to the proper pressure

See and Be Seen – Wiper blades should completely clear windshields with each swipe

Stay home – If you don’t need to drive in snowy weather, stay home

“The saving grace of the storm, I think, is the fact that many people are working remotely or working from home. Sometimes the best decision in a snowstorm is not to drive,” said Fran Mayko from AAA Northeast.

The biggest thing you can do, be mindful of the roads. That also means, checking for a parking ban.

Looney said, “The few were people who her out the quicker we can do it, the faster we can get everybody back out to work and school and running errands that they need to run.”