Conn. (WTNH) — You might see some sites along the Connecticut River dyed red over the next few weeks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), alongside the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), will begin applying Rhodamine WT (RWT) tracer dye at multiple sites along the lower Connecticut River to better understand and control an invasive plant.

The aquatic plant hydrilla (hydrilla verticillata) is spreading throughout the state, USACE explained, and in order to eradicate the plant, several sites along the river need to be treated.

Since it was first identified in 2016, the hydrilla has spread to Essex, as well as the river’s coves and boat basins.

The USACE said the plant needs to be eradicated because dense infestations of the plant can shade or crowd out all other native aquatic plants. It can also alter water chemistry, cause dramatic swings in dissolved oxygen levels, increase temperatures in the water, and affect the fish populations.

From Aug. 7 through Sept. 15, the RWT tracer dye will be applied to four sites to see the development of individual herbicide treatment plans to control the hydrilla: Keeney Cove in Glastonbury, East Haddam’s Chapman Pond, Chester Boat Basin in Chester, and Lyme’s Selden Cove.

Alternative sites include Deep River, Mattabesset River in Middletown, and Portland Boat Works.

Guests at these various sites may see a change in color to the water, as the dye is bright red, but the USACE said this is short term and the dye will dilute and dissipate with the flow and tides of the river.

The dye is safe to use and has been proven to have no significant effects on aquatic organisms, according to the ERDC.

See the RWT tracer dye schedule and a map of site locations here.