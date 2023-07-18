EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — An Army veteran who is walking across the United States made it to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Maine resident Matt Dyer first tried to trek the four corners of the country earlier this year, but a family emergency forced him to put his mission on pause.

He restarted his journey on June 1 and is set to walk more than 5,800 miles. Dyer set up a GoFundMe page for those interested in supporting his walk.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat caught up with Dyer as he passed through East Granby.