Arrest made in 2017 death of Connecticut woman

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Connecticut woman found dead in a Waterbury apartment more than two years ago.

The Republican American reports that 36-year-old Josue Cruz was held on $1 million bond Thursday at his arraignment on a murder charge in the death of Lisa Marie Chinova.

Chinova was found in June 2017 in the apartment where Cruz lived with his young son.

Cruz told police he had sex with Chinova and awoke to find her dead in his bed. But the medical examiner was unable to pinpoint the cause and manner of death.

Police say they got their break recently when a witness said Cruz admitted to strangling Chinova during an argument. He was arrested last week.

No defense attorney was listed in court records.

