Arrest made in vandalism to Connecticut military monument

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police car lights flashing squad cop officer arrest generic_73548

Police in Connecticut have arrested a suspect in the summer vandalism to a military monument that honors a U.S. Army unit formed in Puerto Rico.

New Britain police in a statement Monday said 20-year-old Michael Sharpe was charged last week with first-degree criminal mischief. The vandalism to the monument that honors the Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment, known as the Borinqueneers, occurred June 6. Someone spray painted it and removed a medallion.

The $300,000 monument was dedicated in April 2018. Sharpe is free pending a Jan. 2 court date. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss