Arrest made in vandalism to Connecticut military monument

Police in Connecticut have arrested a suspect in the summer vandalism to a military monument that honors a U.S. Army unit formed in Puerto Rico.

New Britain police in a statement Monday said 20-year-old Michael Sharpe was charged last week with first-degree criminal mischief. The vandalism to the monument that honors the Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment, known as the Borinqueneers, occurred June 6. Someone spray painted it and removed a medallion.

The $300,000 monument was dedicated in April 2018. Sharpe is free pending a Jan. 2 court date. No defense attorney was listed in court records.