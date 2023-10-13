GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH — The arrest warrant for a former police officer, unsealed by the Connecticut Superior Court on Friday, described him as a “serial burglar” while he was an officer with the Glastonbury Police Department.

The warrant accuses Patrick Hemingway, 37, of being responsible for 30 or more burglaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He allegedly targeted safes and cash registers of restaurant businesses to steal cash.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the scale of the alleged burglaries, as they are believed to have occurred in numerous jurisdictions between February 2023 and June 2023.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators used cellphone tower data and surveillance camera footage from numerous burglary scenes to identify Hemingway as a suspect.

Hemingway was an officer with the New Britain Police Department from August 2009 to January 2019, then transferred to the Glastonbury Police Department. He resigned from the Glastonbury Police Department on Sept. 1, 2023.

In September, Hemingway was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on charges of first-degree computer crime and making a false statement.

Sources previously told News 8 that Hemingway was believed to be connected to a widespread burglary investigation across Connecticut and Massachusetts. While the Glastonbury Police Department would not confirm this, on Sept. 20, Lt. Kevin Szydlo released a statement saying they were “alerted to the possibility that a former Glastonbury police officer was a person of interest” in a recent burglary investigation involving multiple jurisdictions.

At his arraignment in September, Judge Sheila Prats said he would likely face more charges. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.