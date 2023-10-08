NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Who tops artificial intelligence’s list of the biggest stars from Connecticut? Well, don’t trust the technology too much.

We asked ChatGPT to name the top 10 celebrities from the Constitution State, and while the AI chatbot did get some things correct, it had a pretty broad definition of “from Connecticut” — and an interesting way of ranking things.

Here are the celebrities the AI program named, and if the information was accurate:

Mark Twain (Samuel Langhorne Clemens)

What ChatGPT had to say: Renowned author known for “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Twain lived in Hartford, Connecticut, for a significant portion of his life.

Is it accurate? The author does have Connecticut ties. For example, The Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford teaches visitors about his time in Connecticut. Twain and his wife, Olivia Clemens, hired Edward Tuckerman Potter to design the home in 1873. They moved in the following year, but relocated to Europe in 1891 due to financial problems.

Katharine Hepburn

What ChatGPT had to say: Iconic actress, winner of four Academy Awards for Best Actress, known for her roles in films like “The Philadelphia Story” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” She was born in Hartford, Connecticut.

Is it accurate? Hepburn was, in fact, born in Hartford, although Connecticut honors her legacy more in Old Saybrook, where she lived at the time of her death. The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, also known as the Kate, has a museum dedicated to the actress, and gives out the annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award.

Hepburn is also known for her movies “On Golden Pond,” “Bringing Up Baby” and “The African Queen.”

Harriet Beecher Stowe

What ChatGPT had to say: Author and abolitionist famous for her novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” which played a significant role in the anti-slavery movement. She lived in Hartford, Connecticut, and her house is now a museum.

Is it accurate? The author was born in Litchfield and died in Hartford — also living in Ohio, Maine and Florida for a time. The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford preserves her house, and also holds a historic collection. Stowe’s legacy includes being a founding member of the Hartford Art School, which is now a part of the University of Hartford.

Paul Newman

What ChatGPT had to say: Legendary actor, known for films such as “Cool Hand Luke” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” He was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, but lived in Westport, Connecticut, for many years.

Is it accurate? Newman’s accolades include an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, an Emmy and more. While he was born in Ohio, he attended Yale University and decided to raise his family in Westport — on the opposite coast from most movie stars of the time.

Meryl Streep

What ChatGPT had to say: Highly acclaimed actress with numerous Academy Award nominations and wins, known for roles in films like “The Iron Lady” and “Sophie’s Choice.” She was born in Summit, New Jersey, but raised in Basking Ridge and Bernardsville, New Jersey, both close to the Connecticut border.

Is it accurate: While the chatbot tries to claim she was raised nearby, New Jersey doesn’t share a border with the Constitution State.

However, she still has links to Connecticut. The actress graduated from the Yale School of Drama and raised her children in Salisbury.

Ralph Nader

What ChatGPT had to say: Consumer advocate, lawyer, and author known for his contributions to consumer protection and third-party politics. Nader was born in Winsted, Connecticut.

Is it accurate: “Contributions” to politics mostly misses the point of Nadar’s legacy. Nader has famously run for president as a third-party candidate multiple times.

The chatbot accurately gave his birthplace. While he has lived in Washington, D.C., he has practiced as a lawyer in Hartford, lectured at the University of Hartford and founded the American Museum of Tort Law in Winsted. Last year, he launched a weekly newspaper, The Winsted Citizen.

Christopher Walken

What ChatGPT had to say: Versatile actor known for his distinctive voice and roles in films like “The Deer Hunter” and “Pulp Fiction.” He was born in Queens, New York, but has lived in Wilton, Connecticut.

Is it accurate? Walken lives in Wilton and has acted at the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

Glenn Close

What ChatGPT had to say: Accomplished actress known for her roles in films like “Fatal Attraction” and “Sunset Boulevard.” She was born in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Is it accurate? Close was born in Greenwich, and was raised on her grandfather’s estate there.

Charles Ives

What ChatGPT had to say: Influential American composer known for his innovative and experimental music. Ives was born in Danbury, Connecticut.

Is it accurate? Ives is considered one of the first American composers to receive international acclaim. He was born in Danbury and later moved to New Haven. He studied at Yale University, where he was a member of the Wolf’s Head Society and played on the university’s football team. Connecticut named him the state’s official composer in 1991.

Christopher Plummer

What ChatGPT had to say: Renowned actor known for his stage and film work, including “The Sound of Music” and “Beginners.” He was born in Toronto, Canada, but lived in Weston, Connecticut, for a period.

Is it accurate? Plummer did live in Weston at the time of his death. His other Connecticut ties include playing in The Tempest at the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, and he even filmed parts of “Departure” during the pandemic from his home.

What about any others?

The list notably misses other big names such as Katherine Heigl, Kevin Bacon, Caitlyn Jenner, George. W. Bush, John Mayer, Meg Ryan, Stephanie Meyer and TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, who lives in Farmington, got married in September at her home there.