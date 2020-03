Maybe you’re looking for a quarantine hobby or maybe you need a therapeutic creative outlet.

A Connecticut artist is offering a painting class that you can do from your own home.

Olivia Nguyen, known as @fiyab0mb online, hosted a virtual art class for her 31,000 Instagram followers on Sunday. The live lesson was for all levels of artistic experience. She said she wanted to help people who are having a hard time staying productive and creative at home.