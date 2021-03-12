‘As a restaurant, we really need it’: restaurant industry to receive some much-needed relief from American Rescue Plan

(WTNH) — The hard-hit restaurant industry is set to receive some much-needed relief. The American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, includes nearly $30 billion in grants.

“As a restaurant, we really need it,” said Dorjan Puka, restaurant owner and CEO of Doro Restaurant Group. “It was necessary.”

The bill aims to provide grants of up to $5 million to individual restaurants and up to $10 million for restaurant groups.

“Every restaurant on this street in West Hartford, on streets in Hartford, in Torrington, all around the state and the country can get these grants,” explained U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. “The money can be used for supplies, food orders, payroll, rent, utilities, repairs. I looked at the list, it’s almost anything.”

The hope of the grant program is to help restaurants rebuild and keep their doors open, after a devastating and challenging year.

“We’ve lost over 600, we know of, in our state already and I hope we can do what we can to get them back and not lose anymore,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Restaurants can prepare to apply for funding by clicking here.