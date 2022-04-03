SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) — There’s an ongoing debate on what to do about the growing number of bears in Connecticut.

Though there haven’t been any reported fatal bear attacks in the state, residents in northwestern Connecticut tell The Republican-American they are seeing more of the bruins than ever before.

A farmer in Cornwall says he’s losing thousands of dollars a year from bears destroying his corn crops.

Previous attempts to pass legislation that would allow a limited bear hunt have failed, and recently a bill that would have allowed farmers to hunt bears that destroy their crops or livestock didn’t get out of committee.