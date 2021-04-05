As more are getting vaccinated, are fewer getting tested for COVID-19?

Conn. (WTNH) — Thanks to an uptick in vaccinations, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts we won’t see a fourth wave of the coronavirus as “severe” as the previous three. But, as Americans are getting vaccinated, are fewer getting tested for coronavirus?

According to the COVID tracking project, the national average of 1.9 million tests each day in January fell to 1.5 in February and 1.3 million by March.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb is a member of Pfizer’s board of directors and former FDA commissioner believes testing is actually up and not down. “I think earlier in this pandemic, the negative results were more consistantly reported. I think what’s happening right now is alot of antigen tests are getting into the hands of folks who aren’t consistantly reporting results, including consumers who are testing at home.”

The vaccination rate among those 65 and over are among the best in the country, Dr. Gottlieb said, over the course of this month. He feels we’ll see more of a dramatic decline in cases as well as hospitalizations.

Governor Lamont said he expects that we should have around 60 percent of our residents vaccinated by the end of April, or possibly a little sooner.