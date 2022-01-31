ASEZ volunteer group hosts street cleanup for Waterbury residents

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – On Sunday, 25 volunteers from ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z) a university volunteer group from the Church of God came to clean the streets of Waterbury. The students helped by picking up debris and removing snow to “S.A.V.E. the earth” which stands for (Social service, Awareness raising, Victim relief and Environmental protection.)

The volunteers helped remove snow from unplowed streets and helped many residents dig out their cars. The ASEZ members not only moved the heavy snow but the hearts of Waterbury residents.

Abel, an Irion Street resident thanked the volunteers and asked if they would return. He shared the following message after being inspired by the volunteers, “I would like to encourage other students to join this group. Young people came today doing something that helped the community instead of being at home and just relaxing, playing games. They took their time to wake up early and clean the streets. So, I hope that more young people will be able to join this group.”

The president of ASEZ at UCONN, Kayla Hardin, shared “Today’s cleanup is extremely heartwarming. The excitement of the students, even so, bright and early on a Sunday morning to help was truly touching.”

Volunteers from the Church of God believe that sharing small acts of love go a long way. The Connecticut ASEZ Volunteers carried out street cleanups, leaf cleanups, snow removal since 2017. The volunteers regularly carry out community service throughout the state and feel thankful for the opportunity to give a helping hand to the residents in Waterbury, Connecticut.