Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Ash Wednesday, and churches across the state are offering “Ashes-to-go” services.

Ash Wednesday, a holy day of prayer, marks the first day of Lent. It is observed by Catholics in the Roman Rite, Lutherans, Moravians, Anglicans, Methodists, and Nazarenes.

Where can you receive ashes in Connecticut? See the list below:

Beacon Falls Congregational Church — 69 Wolfe Ave., Beacon Falls

In-person ashes will be available at 7 p.m. during the special Ash Wednesday worship service. Children are welcome to attend.

Bethesda New Haven — 450 Whitney Ave., New Haven

Worship will begin at 12 p.m. in Bethesda’s Chapel.

Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 600 Shephard Ave., Hamden

Ash services will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 12 to 1 p.m. Those wishing to receive ashes should remain in their cars as they enter at the church’s north entrance.

Faith Lutheran Church — 300 Washington St., Middletown

Drive-through ashes will be available from 7 to 8 a.m.

First Congregational Church United Church of Christ — 31 Maple St., Bristol

Guests are invited to reflect at different worship stations between 12 and 1p.m., as well as 6 and 7 p.m. There will also be a labyrinth to walk in the Auditorium.

Hamden Plains United Methodist Church — 15 Church St., Hamden

Services will be held at 7 p.m. with the clergy and church members. The public is invited to attend.

Middlebury Congregational Church — 1242 Whittemore Rd., Middlebury

Ash Wednesday service will be held at 7 p.m. with preaching by Rev. Dr. Cindy Carr.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church — 71 River St., Milford

Services will take place at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m. for children, and 7 p.m. with the choir. To-go services will be available from 5 to 7 a.m. for New York City trains.

St. Pius X Catholic Church — 834 Brookside Dr., Fairfield

Liturgy of the Word with distribution of ashes will take place at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m., with mass and distribution of ashes at 8:30 a.m. and a final adoration and confessions from 7 to 8 p.m.

United Methodist Church of Monroe — 515 Cutlers Farm Rd., Monroe

Ashes will be distributed via drive-through from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A service will take place in person and via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church — 531 Woodruff St., Southington

Pastor Stalley of Zion Lutheran Church will be available to give ashes in the sanctuary from 7 to 8 a.m. and 12 to 12:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship will go on at 7 p.m.

Zion Episcopal North Branford — 326 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford

Liturgies for the Distribution of Ashes will be at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. with ashes-to-go services at Zion’s circular driveway between 1 and 2 p.m. Services will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.