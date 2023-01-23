HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – For many, the celebration of the Lunar New Year is now clouded by heartbreak after eleven people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey, California on Saturday night.

The devastation in California runs deep and it is felt throughout Connecticut. The tragic act of violence has shaken up the state’s Asian-American community.

The state will be honoring the 11 who were killed in a vigil at the Connecticut State Capitol on Tuesday night.

John Kay of Plainville offered his thoughts for the 11 lives lost.

“Condolences to them, prayers and wishes for their family in recovering,” Kay said.

Naomi Gorero who is in charge of public relations for the Asian Student Alliance (ASA) at Quinnipiac University said that she is heartbroken by Saturday’s events.

Gorero wants to remind students of the resources that are available, and that Quinnipiac University offers students free counseling services.

“Through these times we could learn to stay strong and also there are other people that could help in the community,” Gorero said.

Wei Liu, who was originally born in China but now lives in Connecticut, said she is hoping the Asian-American community can recover from this.

“We just have to stick together and be strong for each other, save our anger and keep moving forward,” Liu said.

The shooting has sent shockwaves through Asian-American communities across the nation. It has prompted police from San Francisco to New York to step up patrols for Lunar New Year celebrations.

New Haven’s annual Lunar Fest will be held this Saturday.