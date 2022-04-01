NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sony Picture’s latest Marvel movie “Morbius” starring Jared Leto comes out in theatres on April 1.

Oscar-winner Jared Leto has already played one comic book character – the joker. But now he’s making his marvel in ‘Morbius’.

Set in the Spider-Man universe, yet not the MCU, Dr. Michael Morbius is brilliant, but doomed. Born with a rare blood disease, he seeks a cure that involves vampire bats and it does cure him, but it also turns him into a vampire for some of the time.

He began as a villain in the comics back in 1971, but eventually became a superhero, like the Punisher before him. Here he’s all hero, ‘lost boys’ references included. Maybe even a ‘love at first bite’ one too.