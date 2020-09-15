Att. Gen. Tong taking legal action against Exxon Mobil over climate change

(WTNH) — Connecticut is taking legal action against Exxon Mobil over climate change.

Attorney General William Tong sued the company under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. He says Exxon Mobil knew for decades its products were causing climate change.

“They knew that our coastlines would be compromised by sea level rise and erosion. They knew that we would experience more and more extreme weather events. They knew about the wild swings in temperature.”

Tong says Connecticut fell short of preventing climate change because of it.