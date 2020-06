(WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is expressing concerns over privacy issues surrounding COVID-19 contact tracing apps.

William Tong is joining more than two dozen other attorneys general asking Google and Apple to protect your personal information.

In a letter sent to both companies this week, Tong wrote, “Corporations must ensure this technology is not abused. Apple and Google can help make sure sensitive personal information gets to those who need it and not to scammers.”