(WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is helping people get refunds after travel plans were canceled because of this global crisis.

Tong’s office has gotten more than 100 complaints stemming from refund issues with airlines, crusie line cancellations and postponements, and problems changing hotel reservations.

One family was struggling to get their $2,100 deposit back from a hotel company. Tong stepped in and helped the family get their full refund.