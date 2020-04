NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- A new system for decontaminating medical facemasks is up and running in New Haven. This machine can sterilize those precious N-95 masks so they can be resued by doctors and nurses.

Ever since the coronavirus hit the U.S., not enough of the N-95 facemasks that doctors and nurses need to keep themselves safe were available. The main reason is that medical protocol has always been that you put a mask on to tend to an infectious patient, and then you throw it away and put on a new one when you tend to the next infectious patient.