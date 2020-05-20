Att. General Tong joins other officials in support of paid sick leave for airline workers

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong and nineteen other attorneys general announced they have filed an amicus brief in support of paid sick leave for airline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document supports the State of Washington against a challenge by the Air Transport Association of America Airlines for America to the state’s paid sick leave law that requires employers to allow workers to take sick leave without fear of discipline.

“Airline workers who are ill must be allowed to safely recover at home. This is vital not only for their own health, but for the health and safety of the flying public and to control the spread of COVID-19. Staying home when sick is a responsible and necessary precaution. Sick leave laws that protect workers from discipline and termination are basic common sense and clearly legal,” said Attorney General Tong.

According to the brief, Washington’s paid sick leave law prohibits a practice used in the airline industry by which flight attendants and pilots who miss work, even due to illness, receive “points” that can lead to discipline or termination.

The attorneys general write that Washington’s sick leave law does not substantially burden the free flow of goods and services or contribute significantly to flight delays, as Airlines for America argues in its lawsuit.

