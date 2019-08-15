Att. General Tong to discuss rising prescription drugs

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong will be talking to people on Thursday about the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs.

Att. General Tong plans to visit the Nathanael B. Greene Community Center in Guilford to discuss the complaint his office has against the manufacturers of generic drugs.

The manufacturers are being accused of artificially manipulating prices for more than 100 drugs.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.

