Att. General Tong to hear concerns from local leaders over PFAS contamination in Farmington River

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is meeting with local leaders on Thursday to discuss concerns over the PFAS chemicals that were spilled into the Farmington River.

Back in June, firefighting foam containing chemicals called PFAS spilled into the river. Officials are still testing to determine the full scope of the contamination.

Tong is meeting with advocates, public health officials and other leaders to hear their concerns about the issue at the Windsor Boat Ramp on the Farmington River at 11 a.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.