NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall is a time to grab your cardigan, curl up by the fire — and play your favorite Taylor Swift album.

Connecticut Swifties have tastes that venture from the prolific singer’s top hits, instead leaning more into her old catalogue.

Amidst the Taylor mania that’s been boosted by her album rereleases, the concert film of her Eras Tour and rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, search interest from Nutmeggers continues to be among the strongest in the nation.

We turned to Google Trends to see the songs Swifties in Connecticut are searching for. At the top of the list is “Enchanted” from her Speak Now album, followed by folklore’s “betty,” Red’s “Red,” and Lover’s “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover” and “Cruel Summer.”

Also on the list is evermore’s “champagne problems” and “willow,” Speak Now’s “Mean,” Red’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

What else is Connecticut Googling about Swift? Top search results on Sunday included Kelce’s net worth, Swift’s height, “The Eras Tour” movie, Swift’s outfits — and Kelce/Swift couples’ Halloween costumes.