Attorney for family of Soulemane urges state’s attorney’s decision on state police killing of the 19-year-old

(WTNH) — The attorney for the family of Mubarak Soulemane is calling on the state’s attorney’s office to render a decision in the state police killing of the 19-year-old.

Mark Arons says it’s been seven months since Soulemane was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North following a high-speed police chase. State’s Attorney Michael Gailor is investigating to determine if the shooting was justified. But, Arons says the Soulemane family has waited.

This, after protesters marching for Soulemane on Sunday say a woman drove her car through a crowd of marchers, only for West Haven police to allegedly tase, mace and arrest the demonstrators while letting the driver go. The police chief says the matter is under investigation.

“We think it makes sense to strike while the iron is hot. Because of everything that’s going on around the country, I think the timing is right for the state’s attorney to do the right thing in this case,” Arons said.

State’s Attorney Gailor tells us in a statement,