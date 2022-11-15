(WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong announced that Connecticut has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to opioid addiction.

Walmart was accused of contributing to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee opioid dispersion at its stores.

According to the settlement, nearly $3 billion will be provided by Walmart nationally, and the store chain will require significant improvements to how the store handles opioid distribution.

Officials said that state attorneys general on the executive committee, including Connecticut, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

“This settlement delivers over $3 billion to fight the opioid addiction crisis, and forces strict improvements in Walmart’s practices. Walmart pharmacies dispensed massive quantities of opioids into communities across Connecticut and nationwide. Their actions fueled the addiction crisis and caused unparalleled suffering and loss,” said Tong.

According to Tong’s press release, the settlement will include:

$3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes, which must be used to provide treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder

Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions

Tong’s release stated that the settlement will need to gain the support of 43 states by the end of 2022 so that local governments can join the deal at the beginning of 2023.

More details about how the money will be distributed will be forthcoming, officials said.

In October, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS.